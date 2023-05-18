Review of regulatory framework needed to create a vibrant real estate sector: study

May 18, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A study by the Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation (GIFT) has recommended a re-examination of the current regulatory framework for the real estate sector in Kerala.

Observing that the State’s tax structure prevents the emergence of a vibrant real estate sector, the report, ‘Regulation and Development: A Study of Real Estate Sector in Kerala,’ has recommended that the stamp duty in the State, which is higher compared to other states, be reduced to 5%.

The GIFT report, prepared for the Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA), was released here on Wednesday by Minister for Local Self-Governments (LSG) M.B. Rajesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rental-based real estate

The report noted that a rental-based real estate sector is yet to emerge in Kerala because appropriate amendments have not been made to the Kerala Buildings (Lease and Rent Control) Act, 1965.

‘’As per the Act, the rental agreement is only for 11 months. Whereas in other States, there is organised real estate leasing on a long-term basis, which gets registered and the government gets the stamp duty. For example, all the rent agreements in Maharashtra are long-term agreements. But in Kerala, no registration is needed for rental agreements for one year and the State will not be able to collect any money in terms of registration charge from such agreements,’‘ the report said.

At the core of the problem is the fact that the regulatory framework here is not conducive for the development of the real estate sector compared to other parts of the country, the report noted.

Lack of master plan

Yet another hurdle is the absence of a master plan, it observed, citing the example of Thiruvananthapuram, where a master plan which came out in 1971 was still in use.

The recommendations in the GIFT study were intended to address the ‘‘challenges of ‘regulatory curse’ through accomplishing an environment of innovative development-driven regulation in the sector,’‘ GIFT director K.J. Joseph said in the preface to the report.

Ready for talks: Rajesh

The State government was ready to open discussions on reforms to be introduced so that the real estate sector can improve government revenues, LSG Minister M.B. Rajesh said.

K-RERA chairman P.H. Kurian, who presided, said that the State government needed to promote organised real estate industry from a revenue point of view.