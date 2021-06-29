Review of COVID-19 regulations in Kerala likely

Thiruvananthapuram

29 June 2021 14:30 IST

Health Department wants easing of restrictions only after TPR touches less than 5%

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to chair a meeting on Tuesday evening to review the COVID-19 regulations in the State.

The average test positivity rate (TPR) in vast swathes of the State remains unyieldingly high at 10%.

The Health Department has reportedly told the government that it should permit further easing of restrictions on life, retail, mobility, public transport, markets and production only in localities where the weekly TPR average was less than 5% as prescribed by the WHO.

However, the government could ill-afford to delay the phased opening of the economy, even as the spectre of a third wave loomed.

The administration had to walk a tight rope between opening the economy and keeping a tight leash on disease transmission amidst reports that new virus variants could play havoc with pandemic control.

Officials said Chief Secretary V. P. Joy would examine COVID-19 reports from district administrations to plot the next course of action.

Health, Police and Revenue Department officials would assist him. Local bodies have a significant say in COVID-19 management. The Chief Minister would take the final call after consulting epidemiologists, public health experts and other top members of the State’s pandemic management committee.

The government had slightly relaxed the weekend lockdown by allowing devotees at temples, mosques and churches last Sunday in a regulated manner.

It had allowed not more than 15 worshippers at a given time inside places of worship.

Various sectors have urged the government to open up further in low spread localities (less than 8% TPR).

Banks have sought government permission to admit clients on all weekdays. At present, banks are allowing customers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The Kerala State Barber and Beautician Association office-bearers laid bare their woes at a press conference here. Its office-bearers said the pandemic had driven hairdressers and cosmeticians to penury. They demanded a relief package from the government. They urged the administration to allow them to open on more days to win back the lost business.

The entertainment industry has also requested the government to allow the resumption of filming. The administration had recently allowed indoor filming of television serials with a minimum number of artists and crew allowed at the location.

The government was unlikely to allow indoor dining in restaurants until the TPR dipped further. It was also likely to take a call on whether or not to allow vendors to serve cooked food, including tea, on the street.

The government had also allowed outdoor sports activity such as physically distanced racquet games. Gymnasium, sporting turfs and stadiums have also requested the government to permit patrons in limited numbers.

Mr .Vijayan is likely to hold a press conference on pandemic management later in the evening.