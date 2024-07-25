ADVERTISEMENT

Review meetings of SC/ST Welfare department in Kerala from July 26

Published - July 25, 2024 07:44 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Department for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes is organising district-level review meetings to assess the progress of various projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes O.R. Kelu will inaugurate the programme at the collectorate here on Friday morning. MLAs, representatives of three-tier local bodies, and senior officials will attend.

The meeting will discuss a master plan to be drafted for the comprehensive development of SCs, STs, and backward classes.

The meeting in Palakkad district will be held on July 29, Kannur on August 5, Kasaragod on August 6, Kollam on August 8, Thrissur on August 12, Ernakulam on August 13, Kozhikode on August 16, Thiruvananthapuram on August 21, Alappuzha on August 22, Kottayam on August 23, Pathanamthitta on August 24, and Idukki on August 30.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The meetings will review data on landless and homeless families, fund utilisation, and development possibilities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US