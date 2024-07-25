GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Review meetings of SC/ST Welfare department in Kerala from July 26

Published - July 25, 2024 07:44 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Department for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes is organising district-level review meetings to assess the progress of various projects.

Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes O.R. Kelu will inaugurate the programme at the collectorate here on Friday morning. MLAs, representatives of three-tier local bodies, and senior officials will attend.

The meeting will discuss a master plan to be drafted for the comprehensive development of SCs, STs, and backward classes.

The meeting in Palakkad district will be held on July 29, Kannur on August 5, Kasaragod on August 6, Kollam on August 8, Thrissur on August 12, Ernakulam on August 13, Kozhikode on August 16, Thiruvananthapuram on August 21, Alappuzha on August 22, Kottayam on August 23, Pathanamthitta on August 24, and Idukki on August 30.

The meetings will review data on landless and homeless families, fund utilisation, and development possibilities.

