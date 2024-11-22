ADVERTISEMENT

Review meeting on Kollam-Theni NH development held

Published - November 22, 2024 06:41 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

A review meeting chaired by District Collector N. Devadas was held here on Friday to discuss the development of the Kollam-Theni National Highway (NH).

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting, attended by MPs and MLAs, decided to submit a special alignment proposal for the road development from Kollam High School Junction to Kadavoor Ottakkal. The meeting unanimously recommended that the possibility of developing the existing road to a width of 16 metres be explored. Only if this is not feasible, development with a 24-metre-wide bypass will be considered.

It was decided that a proposal will be submitted after modifying the existing bypass option, excluding residential areas, places of worship, Scheduled Caste colonies, and other commercial establishments.

The meeting held at the District Collector’s office was attended by MPs N.K. Premachandran and Kodikunnil Suresh, MLAs M Mukesh, Kovoor Kunjumon, and P.C. Vishnunath, local body representatives, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials, and district-level officials.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US