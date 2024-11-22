 />

Review meeting on Kollam-Theni NH development held

A review meeting chaired by District Collector N. Devadas was held here on Friday to discuss the development of the Kollam-Theni National Highway (NH).

The meeting, attended by MPs and MLAs, decided to submit a special alignment proposal for the road development from Kollam High School Junction to Kadavoor Ottakkal. The meeting unanimously recommended that the possibility of developing the existing road to a width of 16 metres be explored. Only if this is not feasible, development with a 24-metre-wide bypass will be considered.

It was decided that a proposal will be submitted after modifying the existing bypass option, excluding residential areas, places of worship, Scheduled Caste colonies, and other commercial establishments.

The meeting held at the District Collector’s office was attended by MPs N.K. Premachandran and Kodikunnil Suresh, MLAs M Mukesh, Kovoor Kunjumon, and P.C. Vishnunath, local body representatives, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials, and district-level officials.

