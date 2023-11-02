Review bombing | Film Employees Federation of Kerala reiterates support for restrictions on negative online reviews of movies

November 02, 2023 04:08 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) has accepted a proposal by the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) that only recognised marketing agencies and online platforms be permitted to carry out promotion of movies.

A meeting of KFPA and FEFKA held in Kochi on October 31, 2023 had resolved to step up action against online movie reviewers and vloggers found involved in airing negative reviews of movies intentionally.

Besides the public relation officers who are members of FEFKA, promotion of movies will now be entrusted with the agencies and persons figuring on the list to be prepared by the producers’ association, according to a communication issued by FEFKA on November 2, 2023 (Thursday).

Those working in the digital/online marketing field had informed the producers about the intentional reviews carried out in front of movie halls after inaugural shows of certain films. KFPA and the exhibitors will regulate such attempts, it said.

Though FEFKA is not against film reviews, it will not accept attempts to “denigrate” people in the name of reviews. A joint group of KFPA and FEFKA will extend support to those who are initiating legal proceedings against such negative reviews, according to the release.