Reverse quarantine needs to be strengthened: DMO

PATHANAMTHITTA

13 July 2020 22:59 IST

50 containment zones in Pathanamthitta district

Pathanamthitta District Medical Officer A.L.Sheeja has stressed the need to strengthen reverse quarantine against the backdrop of the increasing number of SARS-CoV-2 cases in the district through contacts.

Talking to The Hindu, Dr Sheeja said people above the age of 60 years and children below 10 years were the vulnerable population and steps should be taken to check their mortality rate in case of a community spread.

A spurt in the number of COVID cases have been reported with a large number of Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) started returning to their home villages from various affected zones across the globe.

Advertising

Advertising

Pathanamthitta houses thousands of senior citizens above the age of 60 and below 10 years of age.

According to the DMO, it is important to isolate people who are more prone to the virus infection at their own home and hence there is the need to think in terms of reverse quarantine to ensure their safety at a time when COVID cases through contacts and unknown sources are on the rise.

They should stay at home itself and no outsider should be permitted to interact with them.

Meanwhile, the State Disaster Management Authority, on the recommendations of the District Disaster Management Authority, has declared more panchayat-municipal wards as containment zones following detection of local transmission of COVID-19 in those areas.

As many as 50 municipal-panchayat wards in Pathanamthitta district have been declared containment zones as part of the intensive pandemic prevention drive, so far.

District Collector P.B.Noohu said people in these areas were directed to remain home and only essential activities would be permitted in these areas during the seven-day containment period.

Not permitted

Except for medical emergencies, movement of people in or out of the containment zones will not be permitted and all public transport services too remain suspended in the area during the period.