Reverberations of Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification in the council

March 25, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The reverberations of the nationwide protests following the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the Lok Sabha member from Wayanad were felt in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation too on Saturday ahead of the Budget presentation.

A rare camaraderie between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Congress councillors was also witnessed on the occasion, in jointly condemning the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government.

As soon as the Budget meeting began, Congress councillor P. Padmakumar rose up to speak on the issue, accusing the Modi government of strangulating democracy. BJP councillor M.R. Gopan protested and demanded that the references should not be present in the council records. However, Mayor Arya Rajendran said that she had given permission to Mr. Padmakumar to raise the issue. Soon CPI(M) councillor D.R. Anil also recorded the LDF’s condemnation of Mr. Gandhi’s disqualification and said that the anti-democratic moves had caused shame to the country.

When the Mayor began her introductory speech to the Budget, the BJP councillors rose up from their seats and continued to raise loud slogans for a few minutes. She also used the speech to direct strident criticism at the Union government, accusing it of destroying the economy through its various policies including demonetisation and various pro-corporate moves.