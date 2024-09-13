Revenue team unearths land grab in Chokramudi

A special team has found that 25 acres of government land has been encroached upon and illegal constructions done in connivance with revenue officials at Chokramudi hills, near Munnar, in Bison Valley panchayat.

A report submitted to Idukki Collector V. Vigneshwari says illegal constructions have led to large-scale environmental destruction on the encroached land as natural streams have been filled. The report recommends inquiry against the Tahsildar, village officer, and taluk surveyor.

“Nearly 25 acres of grasslands have been divided as single plots using earthmovers. The large-scale use of earthmovers on the red zone area of the hills has damaged the entire hill. The illegal constructions were above the streams on the hill, and it obstructed the natural flow of the streams. The natural path of some of the streams has been diverted, increasing the chances of landslips,” says the report.

It says the Chokramudi hills are the natural habitat of wild elephants and Nilgiri tahrs and large-scale mining and construction activities will affect the habitat and smooth movement of wild animals.

The entire area was filled with eucalyptus and other trees, most of which have cut down. “The branches have been used for road tarring of the area. The Chokramudi hills is unsuitable for farming activities and it is imperative that the hills must be protected,” the report says.

It states that Neelakurinji and rare balsams besides other plants grew in abundance in the area and the construction activities that began a few months ago have hit the ecological balance here.

The report warns that the valley area of Bison Valley will be vulnerable in case of landslips on the hill.

The report recommends strict action against the landowner and those who helped forge the title and issued NOCs for construction activities on the hills.

