Revenue task force issues eviction notice, farmers launch relay hunger protest in Idukki

November 13, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - IDUKKI

The farmers in Sinkukandam under Chinnakkanal village, near Munnar, in Idukki launched a relay hunger protest under the banner of the Chinnakkanal land protection movement after the Revenue department special task force issued an eviction notice for 12 farmers at Sinkukandam.

According to land protection movement leaders, the Revenue department issued an eviction notice stating that the farmers should evict the encroached lands within 48 hours.

Two farmers, Rajan and Thenraj, who received the eviction notice, started the relay hunger protest at Sinkukandam town on Monday morning. Former Chinnakkanal panchayat president Sini Baby inaugurated the protest.

Vattakkavunkal V.N. Rajan, a member of the land protection movement, said the Revenue department’s move indicated its plan to evict all farmers in the region and set up a wild elephant park in Chinnakkanal.

“The protection movement will continue the relay hunger protest till November 20. Our demand is that the government should take steps to stop the eviction of farmers’ land,” said Mr Rajan.

Meanwhile, Revenue department officials said the eviction notice was issued to the encroachers based on the High Court order. District Collector Sheeba George issued an order directing the Udumbanchola Land Records (LR) tehsildar to take steps to evict the land immediately.

In the order, the Collector stated that “in the High Court Order on August 8, 2023, the district administration was directed to take immediate steps to remove the encroachment at any rate within two months from the date of receipt of a copy of this judgment,” said the order.

Udumbanchola Land Records (LR) tehsildar Seema Joseph said the eviction notice was based on the High Court order. “The survey number 34/1 includes 44 acres of land selected for allotting tribal rehabilitation projects. But the land was encroached on by local people. Recently, the High Court rejected the encroacher’s plea and ordered the eviction of the land,” said Ms Joseph.

“The court also directed the Revenue department to consider whether they have the right to get title deeds. But the verification revealed that the families did not possess land before 1.1.1977,” said Ms Joseph.

