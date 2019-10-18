Revenue staff to build hanging bridge at Munderi

Revenue employees in the district have joined hands to build a hanging bridge across the Chaliyar at Munderi near Nilambur, providing a link from the mainland to four tribal colonies across the river.

District Collector Jaffer Malik took the lead by contributing his share here on Thursday. Many other revenue employees too chipped in, raising the first day’s collection to ₹1 lakh. Two bridges connecting Iruttukuthi, Tharippapotti, Kumbalappara and Vaniyampuzha tribal hamlets had been destroyed in the floods on August 8. The 100-odd Adivasi families living in these hamlets were depending on bamboo rafts to reach the mainland since then.

The revenue employees came up with the idea of building a temporary hanging bridge costing about ₹4 lakh as a permanent concrete bridge would take a long time. About ₹3 crore is expected to cost the new bridge. His entire staff applauded when Mr. Malik put forward the idea of constructing a temporary bridge by their own contribution. Mr. Malik said that they would seek the help of technical experts for the construction of the bridge.