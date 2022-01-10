Revenue staff call for online transfers, postings

KOZHIKODE

10 January 2022 05:37 IST

It will end political interference, says association

The State committee of Kerala Land Revenue Staff Association (KLRSA) has called upon the government to introduce online transfers and postings in the Revenue department with immediate effect.

In a resolution passed at the valedictory session of the two-day KLRSA camp in Kozhikode on Sunday, association leaders said the introduction of such a system with options to mark preferences of employees would put an end to unwanted political interference in transfers.

Pending requests

The resolution also expressed concern over the long-pending transfer requests of several Revenue officials owing to faults in the existing system. It noted that online transfers and postings had been successfully implemented in many other departments.

The proposal for an online system was put on cold storage following opposition from a few pro-Left organisations. For some, the conventional method of transfers and postings was a convenient tool to influence the process and help employees of their choice for political mileage, they said.