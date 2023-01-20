Revenue, police teams confiscate assets of PFI leaders across Kerala

January 20, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

In deference to a Kerala High Court (HC) order, the State government on Friday invoked provisions of the Revenue Recovery Act and despatched teams of police and revenue officers to attach the assets of the leaders of the now-proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI).

The High Court had ordered confiscating their assets to hold the PFI’s rank and file accountable for the wanton violence they unleashed across the State on September 23, 2022. The PFI had held a flash hartal that day to protest against the Central government’s decision to outlaw the organisation.

The Centre had deemed the PFI an Islamist organisation that used funds from dubious sources to radicalise and arm impressionable youth for terrorist activities, including the assassination of rival politicians.

Loss of ₹5.2 crore

In the aftermath of the September 23 violence, the government told the High Court that the PFI cadres had vandalised public property and damaged State-owned buses, causing an estimated loss of ₹5.2 crore to the exchequer. The court ordered the realisation of the amount from PFI leaders, including its State secretary A. Abdul Sathar.

At the High Court’s insistence, the police had named Sathar the prime accused in all offences committed by PFI cadres during the strike.

The court expressed displeasure over the government’s delay in complying with the order. Consequently, the Land Revenue Commissioner ordered District Collectors to initiate revenue recovery proceedings against PFI functionaries.

Districts

Revenue officers, escorted by the police, attached the properties of scores of erstwhile PFI functionaries in Thrissur, Wayanad, Kasaragod, Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kollam and Ernakulam districts.

They sealed the house of Sathar at Karunagapally and attached his land and other assets. The local tahsildar executed the revenue recovery action.

In Thrissur, the operation targeted the houses of five PFI leaders. The police had indicted them for destroying public property on September 23 and undermining communal peace.

Revenue teams attached the homes and property of 14 PFI leaders in Wayanad and five in Thiruvananthapuram. They also impounded the properties of the Periyar Valley Trust, an alleged PFI affiliate.

Directive on bail

The High Court also ordered magistrates not to grant bail to PFI activists involved in the hartal violence without realising the cost of the damage caused by their acts of vandalism.

The government would hold the amount in an escrow account till the final disposal of the cases.