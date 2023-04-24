Revenue offices in Kerala to be digitised by November 1

April 24, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Kozhikode

Revenue Minister K. Rajan on Monday said the digitisation of various Revenue department offices in the State would be completed by November 1 to mark the Kerala Piravi Day.

He was speaking after opening the newly completed smart village office facility at Koorachundu in Kozhikode district.

The Minister, who also opened six more new village office buildings on the day, pointed out that improvement of various citizens services was the prime agenda of the government.

4,700 employees

He said the ongoing digital resurvey works in the State would be completed soon. “To speed up the works, the government recruited 4,700 employees to the Survey department,” he said.

On the initiatives taken up by the government to address the concerns of the landless and homeless people, Mr. Rajan said efforts were on to expedite distribution of title deeds to eligible landholders who stay near the forest areas. “It is not an easy task to cover all the landless people, but we intend to complete it in the shortest possible time,” he said.

Under Rebuild Kerala

On Monday, the smart village offices were also opened at Narippatta, Avitanallur, Panangad, Kodenchery, Poolakkode, and Chelavur. The projects were completed under the Rebuild Kerala Initiative and various other Plan fund schemes. The State and District Nirmiti Kendras were also part of the construction works.