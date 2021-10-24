Revenue, NDRF teams visit villages on Periyar’s banks

IDUKKI

24 October 2021 19:46 IST

In the wake of rise in water level in Mullaperiyar

In the wake of the increasing water level in the Mullaperiyar dam, officials of the Revenue Department and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) visited houses on the banks of the Periyar to create awareness of the precautionary measures to be adopted in case the shutters of the dam are opened.

The team visited the houses at the Inchikadu, Vikas Nagar and Manjumala areas of the Periyar village which are on the downstream of the dam.

An official of the Revenue Department said it was to create awareness and inform them of the steps that would be adopted by the authorities. The team cleared doubts regarding the opening of the dam and the steps taken by the Government. The NDRF was led by team

commander T. Rajan.

Water level in the Mullaperiyar dam reached 136.85 ft on Sunday. Tamil Nadu issued the first warning regarding the opening of the dam on Saturday when the water level reached 136 ft. The maximum water level is 142 ft. Tamil Nadu was drawing water at 2,200 cfs while there was an inflow of 2,900 cfs on Sunday.

Steady at Idukki

Meanwhile, the water level at the Idukki dam was almost stagnant at 2,398.26 ft on Sunday. One of the shutters of the Cheruthoni dam remained open and the power generation was maximum at the Moolamattom power plant. The full reservoir level is 2,403 ft. The red alert level is 2,398.31 ft.