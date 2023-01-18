Revenue mobilisation, fiscal consolidation measures to feature high in State Budget

January 18, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Revenue mobilisation and fiscal consolidation measures are expected to be key themes in the 2023-24 State Budget slated to be presented on February 3 by Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal.

The Minister on Tuesday hinted at the possibility of tax revisions in the Budget, saying that many slabs have been left untouched for years. The Budget is expected to list measures for shoring up own tax and non-tax revenues through timely revisions and improving collection, official sources said.

As example, Mr. Balagopal had pointed to professional tax and stamp duty as not having undergone timely modification. The revamp of the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) Department, which has now been completed, is expected to add teeth to the government’s efforts to plug tax leaks and improve collection in the 2023-24 fiscal.

The Budget is not likely to feature financing of new projects via the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) route, given the Centre’s categorisation of KIIFB and Kerala State Social Security Pension Ltd (KSSPL) borrowings as direct debt of the State and the consequent reduction of ₹14,312.80 crore from the open market borrowing (OMB) limit of the State.

This amount is being deducted in four annual instalments. The government is likely to go in for rationalisation and prioritisation of the 960-plus approved KIIFB projects worth a little over ₹70,000 crore, according to sources.

According to Mr. Balagopal, Kerala will be deprived of around ₹24,000 crore in the current fiscal compared to last year due to the discontinuation of GST compensation, dip in revenue deficit grant, and cuts due to the Centre’s stand on ‘off-budget’ borrowings.

That said, the State has registered 67.02% and 31.55% increase in own tax revenue respectively in the first and second quarters of 2022-23 compared to the previous fiscal, show Assembly documents.

Resource mobilisation is also key to keep the growth engine chugging. The GSDP had registered a post-pandemic growth of 12.01% in 2021-22, mostly spurred by rapid growth in tourism-related industries.

The real estate segment has registered a 39.47% increase in registration of new projects in 2022 over the previous year, according to the Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority.

The Budget is expected to make an attempt at reducing government expenditure, sources said. Revenue expenditure rose from ₹91,096.31 crore in 2016-17 to ₹1,23,446.33 crore in 2020-21, a 35.51% spike, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had noted in the State Finances audit report tabled in the Assembly in July 2022.

The CAG had pegged the overall debt of the State at ₹3,24,855.06 crore, urging the government to ‘‘formulate a realistic Budget based on reliable assumptions of the needs of the departments and their capacity to utilise the allocated resources”.

At the pre-Budget consultations convened by Mr. Balagopal, experts also urged the government to tone down spending.