Revenue land near Vizhinjam encroached upon

December 29, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Even as the first phase of the Vizhinjam International Seaport construction is nearing completion, a section of people who earlier spearheaded an agitation against the port construction has allegedly started encroaching on a portion of revenue land at Valiyakadappuram in Vizhinjam and began constructing a structure violating the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.

Though the issue was brought to the attention of the State government agencies by Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL), which is implementing the Vizhinjam deep water multipurpose seaport on a public–private partnership (PPP) basis, no action was taken by government agencies, according to sources.

No action

The present construction of a permanent structure on the Valiyakadappuram beach was carried out within the High Tide Line, in violation of the CRZ norms. Despite the port authorities filing a complaint with the Revenue department, Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA), and civic authorities, no action was taken against the encroachers, said the sources.

Earlier, the local church authorities allegedly encroached on revenue land near the port premises and obstructed the construction of the port compound wall after erecting a cross on the encroached land. They had been demanding 1.5 acres near Mukkola to return the land allegedly encroached upon by them.

The State government agencies have been maintaining a silence on this matter despite the matter being brought to their attention, said port sources. The State is also yet to take action against the illegal encroachments at Adimalathura and Pulluvila.

According to a letter sent to the KCZMA and other government agencies by the port authorities, the unauthorised construction is being carried out by a group of labourers engaged by the local church - Our Lady of Good Voyage, Kottapuram, Vizhinjam - at the Valiyakadappuram beach.

The encroachment and construction comes under survey no 14/260 government Puramboke and the construction is about 16.5m ×11.5 m with a height of about 1.6 m.

Affect railway project

Moreover, the location has been identified by the authorities as the location for the future fish landing centre. Further, if the construction is continued, as in Pulluvila, it would affect the future railway project connecting the port to Balaramapuram as well, according to the letter.

‘Independent assessment’

The calls to Latin Church authorities remained unattended, while ward councillor Paniadima J. said he would hold an independent assessment of the issue and make a statement after studying the issue in detail.

The Latin Church authorities spearheaded a fishermen’s agitation against the port, pointing out that the port construction exacerbated the sea erosion along the coastline.