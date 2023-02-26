ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue, Forest departments lock horns over land in Thenmala

February 26, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KOLLAM

While Revenue officials claim the poramboke land belongs to them, Forest authorities argue that it comes under protected forest area.

The Hindu Bureau

Around 25 acres of land in Thenmala has created a rift between Revenue and Forest departments with both claiming the ownership.

Forest department had recently started erecting a fence around the depot which was demolished by a team of Revenue officials as per the instructions of District Collector Afasana Parveen.

“As per records it’s Revenue puramboke that was temporarily given to the timber depot and no illegal construction will be permitted. The entire area is 26.16 acres and we haven’t relinquished the right,” said a Revenue official. They added that though the area in dispute is near forest, it border Tenkasi road, panchayat road and Ria estate.

The Revenue officials had served a stop memo to the Forest department when the fence construction started a few days ago. They also installed a sign board announcing it as Revenue property. According to officials, the long-standing dispute remains unresloved despite several meetings.

