Revenue expenditure details of KSRTC has to be put in public domain, demand unions

February 27, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The revenue expenditure details of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has to be released in the public domain immediately, KSRTC Employees’ Association, affiliated to the CITU, has demanded. Addressing a press meet here on Monday, the office-bearers of the outfit said despite the Corporation earning record monthly revenue of ₹220 crore, coupled with the ₹50 crore government assistance to the public utility, KSRTC chairman and managing director (CMD) has been denying salary to employees on time.

The State government should be ready to audit the full accounts of the Corporation by a government agency, including the accounts of the newly formed KSRTC-SWIFT, from the date the new CMD had taken charge of the Corporation. The union also made it clear that it would not agree to the proposal of the CMD to provide the salary of employees in two instalments despite the assurance by the State government to disburse the salary before every 5th of the month.

The Corporation management was trying to implement a covert plan to turn the ire of workers against the government by denying them a timely salary and spreading false claims. Further, there were overt and covert moves to impose an undeclared ban on trade union activities in the institution by the CMD, they said.