Revenue e-literacy project to be launched in Kerala soon

To ensure availability of digital services of Revenue dept. to common people

To ensure availability of digital services of Revenue dept. to common people

Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said that the Revenue e-literacy project will be launched in the State soon to ensure availability of digital services offered by the department to common people.

He was speaking after distributing title deeds to subsistence farmers and tribespeople at Ambukuthy near Mananthavady in the district on Wednesday.

“Though the department is providing almost all its services to the public online, many a time they are not accessible to common people,” Mr. Rajan said, adding that the major reason for the drawback was that most people were not aware of the online services of the department or they were not familiar with technical jargons. As a result, common people often become victims of middlemen, he added.

The project envisages sensitising the public to various online services. Master trainees will be chosen from among members of village-level people’s committee, Kudumbashree members, and representatives of residents associations and NGOs. They will be trained at the Institute of Land and Disaster Management for the purpose.

The master trainees will impart revenue e-literacy to the public through residents associations, Kudumbashree units and youth clubs, the Minister said.

Short videos will also be used as part of the campaign, Mr. Rajan said.

As many as 802 title deeds were disbursed in three taluks of the district on the occasion. The Minister also inaugurated newly constructed three smart village offices.