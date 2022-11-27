Revenue district youth festival to be held from today

November 27, 2022 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The four-day Revenue District School Kalolsavam will begin at Alappuzha on Monday.

Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School, Alappuzha, is the main venue of the festival. Speaker A.N. Shamseer will inaugurate the festival at 9 a.m. Officials said that 8,000 students from 11 sub-districts would participate in 299 items at the fest.

Other festival venues are Jawahar Balabhavan; SDV Centenary Hall; SDV Besant Hall; Government SDV JBS; Government Muhammadans Girls High School; Government Muhammadans Boys High School; Government Girls High School; TDHSS; CMS Lower Primary School; St. Antony’s High School and Government Muhammadans Lower Primary School. The festival will conclude on December 1.