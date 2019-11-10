Revenue district youth festival from tomorrow

The 40th Wayanad revenue district school youth festival will be held at Government Higher Secondary School, Padinjarethara, from Monday to Friday.
Off-stage events will be held on Monday and Tuesday, while on-stage competitions will be held on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, the organisers said in a release here on Saturday.
C.K. Saseendran, MLA, will formally inaugurate the event at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
Close to 3,000 students representing 228 schools in the district are expected to participate in 297 items at the fest, the organisers added.
