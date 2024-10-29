Revenue District science festival kicks off in Thrissur

The two-day Thrissur revenue district science festival and vocational expo, which showcases new inventions and creative ideas of young talents, kicked off across schools in the district on Tuesday (October 29, 2024). Young scientists lined up with their inventions and experiments at Holy Family School, turning it into a science lab.

The event includes science, mathematics, social science, work experience and information technology (IT) fairs.

The mathematics fair commenced at Sacred Heart Convent Girls Higher Secondary School, where students enthralled everyone with their impressive maths skills. The social science fair is under way at CMS Higher Secondary School (HSS), while the IT fair and the work experience fair are being held at Government Model Boys HSS and Chaldean Syrian HSS respectively. The vocational expo is being organised at Government Model Girls HSS.

The two-day festival was inaugurated by P. Balachandran, MLA, at Holy Family CGHSS, with District Panchayat President V.S. Prince presiding over the event.

The vocational expo at Government Model Girls HSS features 75 stalls from 52 schools across Thrissur and Idukki districts, showcasing the curriculum-related, marketable, innovative, and profitable projects in fields like agriculture, automobile, electrical, fisheries, dairy science, printing, design, computer science, commerce, business, fashion technology, and travel and tourism. Admission to the expo is free.

The expo includes cultural programmes involving students and teachers, as well as V-Victory, a session where successful individuals share their experiences in vocational higher secondary education, along with career guidance stalls and clinics.

A total of 3,662 students and 97 teachers will participate in the science, mathematics, social science, work experience, and IT festivals.

In the science festival, 558 students and 40 teachers will compete, while 541 students and 25 teachers will take part in the mathematics festival. The social science festival will see participation from 373 students and 20 teachers. The IT festival will include 335 students and 20 teachers, and the work experience fair will feature 1,415 students. The vocational expo at Government Model Girls HSS has 400 participating students.