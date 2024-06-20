Revenue dept. to explore possibility of repairing houses built under tsunami rehabilitation project

The Revenue department will explore the possibilities of taking up the maintenance of houses and flats constructed under the tsunami rehabilitation project by including it under the schemes of the Fisheries or the Local Self-Government departments, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said.

Replying to a calling attention motion by C.R. Mahesh in the Assembly on Thursday on the pitiable condition of the houses built under the tsunami rehabilitation project , the Revenue Minister pointed out that the said project was not an ongoing one.

The tsunami rehabilitation project ended when the constructed houses and flats as well as the land were handed over to the beneficiaries, along with the basic infrastructure.

The subsequent maintenance of the houses was the responsibility of the beneficiaries, for which the government could not set aside funds, he explained.

The longstanding demand of the tsunami nagar residents that they be given the title deed to the land was fulfilled during the first Pinarayi government’s time, when the title deed as well as the “tanda peru” were secured for them.

All rights to the land as well as the houses/flats under the tsunami rehabilitation project now vested with the beneficiaries, Mr. Rajan said. The house maintenance assistance given by the local bodies could be claimed by the tsunami nagar residents who were found deserving of that benefit, he added.