Revenue dept. to be democraticised

People's committees to be formed at the village office-level

People's committees will be formed at the village office-level as part of efforts to democratise the Revenue Department, Revenue Minister K.Rajan has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the renovated conference hall at the district collectorate here on Wednesday. The people's committees will meet at 3 p.m on the third Friday every month and assess the village-level activities, he said.

Mr.Rajan also said that the public should be provided the opportunity to meet the District Collector every Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon to raise their issues. He lauded the employees of the Thiruvananthapuram district collectorate, which has been chosen as the best collectorate in the State. The first State revenue youth festival will be held this month in Thrissur.

District Collector Navjot Khosa said that the work on improving the parking system, approach road and installation of CCTV monitoring system at the civil station are progressing. Punching system for employees will be implemented soon. Twenty village offices in the district have been transformed into smart offices, while work on 37 village offices are ongoing, she said.