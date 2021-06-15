Revenue Dept. services to be improved: Minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

15 June 2021 22:53 IST

‘Vision and mission’ project to be implemented

The Revenue Department will implement the ‘vision and mission’ project aimed at all-round improvement of its functioning, Revenue Minister K.Rajan has said.

He said that the project will be implemented after consultations with the public and with various levels of administration. He was speaking after visiting the district collectorate here on Tuesday as part of this.

Advertising

Advertising

Discussions have already been held with District Collectors and other officials as part of the project formulation. Online meetings were held with tahasildars and village officers across the State. A special section has been started in the Revenue Minister’s office to collect the opinions of the public.

Mr.Rajan said that not only should the village offices become smart, but the services from these offices should also become smart. All possible services need to shift online. This will also reduce the workload for the officials. The processes related to title deed distribution should continue efficiently. The government offices should become people-friendly, he said.

The Minister also visited the Vanchiyoor village office, where the integrated portal system is having an experimental run. Services of the Revenue, Survey and Registration departments will be available in a single portal as part of this.

Mr.Rajan issued instructions for the project to be extended to all villages in the district, where digital resurvey has been completed.