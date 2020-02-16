Revenue dept. regains 315 acres of land

The Revenue Department has taken action against encroachment by regaining 315 acres of land at Karimala in Konnathadi village on Sunday. A team of officials headed by District Collector H. Dinesan reached Karimala and erected a board claiming it to be a government land.

The building constructed by a private individual was also sealed. The encroached land was in block number 29 and survey number one.

There were media reports that the revenue land at Karimala was encroached upon and constructions were made. After environmentalists had raised the issue, Konnathadi village officer visited the area and gave a report to the District Collector.

Legal action

Officials said that legal action would be taken against Rajakkad resident Vadakkel Jimmy who had encroached the land. In addition to him, it was found that 33 others had also encroached the hill area.

Protection

Mr. Dinesan said that the land would be protected using iron fencing and a proposal for allowing the visitors to view the hill area would be considered.