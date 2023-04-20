Revenue dept. evicts encroachment by S. Rajendran.

April 20, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Revenue department on Thursday resumed nine cents of land and a house allegedly encroached upon by former Devikulam MLA S. Rajendran at Ekka Nagar, near Munnar.

Revenue officials said they resumed the land and erected a department board after the Land Revenue Commissioner directed them to evict the encroachment.

An official said the department had issued an eviction notice to Mr. Rajendran in November 2022. Following the notice, Mr. Rajendran had approached the High Court. The court directed the department to complete the verification of land records within three months. The Land Revenue Commissioner verified the records and found that it was an encroachment.

Meanwhile, Mr. Rajendran alleged that the Revenue department evicted the land without issuing a notice to him.

A revenue official said the department followed all legal proceedings while evicting the encroachment.