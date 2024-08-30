Revenue department to verify alleged sale of 12 acres of land in Chokramudi

The Revenue department will inspect an alleged sale of 12 acres of land at Chokramudi hills in Bison Valley panchayat, Idukki. According to sources, former Bison Valley panchayat president M.R. Ramakrishnan sold the land to Adimaly native Siby Joseph who owns a 15-acre plot nearby, on which large-scale construction activities were reported.

According to sources, the former panchayat president sold government land without proper documents. Devikulam Subcollector V.M. Jayarishnan said on Friday the Revenue department will inquire into the alleged sale. “Tahsildar was directed to submit a detailed report of the inspection on the construction activities on Chokramudi hills,” he said.

V. Sunil Kumar, Idukki district geologist, said he would inspect the Chokramudi hills soon and submit a report to the District Collector. “The district geology wing had inspected the area earlier and submitted a report to the Collector. Chokramudi area, including theGap Road stretch,is prone to landslips. Large-scale construction activities in the hills will result in more landslips,” said Mr. Kumar.

However, Mr. Joseph, landowner, said construction activities were conducted on nearly 15 acres of title deed land. “Construction activities were held in the area after receiving a no objection certificate (NOC) from the Revenue department,” he said.

“I purchased the 12 acres from the former panchayat president for ₹7 lakh.I will move the court against him,” said Mr. Joseph.

Political parties have asked the State government to take immediate action against the construction activities in Chokramudi hills. Communist Party of India district secretary K. Salimkumar demanded a detailed probe into the ‘illegal construction activities.’

Dean Kuriakose, MP, inspected the Chokramudi hills on Friday. He demanded the Revenue department take steps to protect the people in the downstream areas of Chokramudi hills.

Residents of Bison Valley,downstream of Chokramudi hills, have formed the Chokramudi Hills Protection Council demanding immediate action against the constructions on the hills.