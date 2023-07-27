HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Revenue department to slap fine on accused in Muttil tree felling case

July 27, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Revenue department has intensified steps to slap penalty on those accused in the Muttil rosewood tree felling case.

The department had come under fire for its alleged apathy in taking action against the accused. However, Wayanad District Collector Renu Raj termed the allegations baseless and said that the department had completed all inspections in connection with the incident. Moreover, as many as 186 endangered rosewood trees, reserved for the government, that were axed from pattaya lands in various parts of the district were confiscated and shifted to the Forest timber depot at Kuppady.

The department also registered 75 cases, including 61 in Vythiri and 14 in Sulthan Bathery taluks.

The accused were charged under various sections of the Kerala Land Conservancy (KLC) Act, and trials were completed after serving notices on them.

“We had directed the Forest department to issue valuation certificates of the axed woods to impose a penalty on the accused as per the KLC Act,” the Collector said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.