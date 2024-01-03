GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Revenue department to hold adalats to dispose of pending applications

January 03, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Revenue department will hold special adalats from January 15 onwards to dispose of pending applications related to conversion of land.

The adalats will be held at RDO offices across the State, Revenue Minister K. Rajan said here on Wednesday. The first adalat will be held at Mananthavady on January 15. The final one will be held at the RDO Office, Fort Kochi, which has reported the biggest backlog of applications, on February 17.

Over the past several months, thousands of applications have piled up at revenue offices. Through a law amendment, the State Assembly had sought to authorise Deputy Collectors, alongside RDOs, to exercise all or any of the powers of the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act, 2008. However, the Bill is yet to receive the Governor’s assent, according to the Revenue department.

It is in this context that the department decided to hold adalats to dispose of the applications. According to the government, the law amendment would have enabled the department to speed up the settlement of the pending applications in a decentralised manner across 69 centres under 27 RDOs/Subcollectors and 42 Deputy Collectors.

All applications pending till December 2023 will be taken up at the adalats. In all, 1,18,253 applications are pending.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.