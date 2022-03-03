Revenue department to be democratised: Minister

ILDM to be made a centre of excellence

The Revenue department will be fully democratised and equipped to handle grievances of citizens, Revenue Minister K.Rajan told reporters here on Thursday.

The department is preparing to set up a National Housing Park to showcase affordable housing models costing ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh. The exhibition will come up in six acres of land and could be developed as a tourist attraction, he said while outlining a package of 200 projects to be taken up as part of the 100 day programme of the LDF Government.

Mr.Rajan said all offices under the department would be linked to the e- office network in two years and pattaya melas would be held in all districts to distribute title deeds. As many as 1,500 surveyors and 200 helpers would be temporarily appointed for a village- level digital survey and one lakh job opportunities would be created by the time the Government completed one year.

The Minister said the Revenue and Agriculture Departments would work in tandem to conserve paddy fields. He also said efforts were on to elevate the Institute of Land and Disaster Management (ILDM) into a centre of excellence. The institute would offer three MBA courses and host a Revenue Information Bureau, he added.