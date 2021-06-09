Revenue Department seizes 70 felled teak trees in Wayanad

The teak trees, axed in November 2020, were cut into 192 pieces.

09 June 2021

19 cubic metre wood axed from four-acre revenue pattaya land

While the forest and police officials are investigating the alleged felling of centuries-old rosewood trees from private plantations in the Muttil South village limits in Wayanad district by misinterpreting a government order, the Revenue Department officials on Wednesday morning seized 70 teak trees axed from Puthan Kunnu, near Sulthan Bathery, in Noolpuzha village.

The teak wood, nearly 19 cubic metres, was felled from the four-acre revenue pattaya land (land earlier under Revenue Department from which title-deed holder cannot fell existing trees) under the possession of A. Shamsudheen of Puthan Veettil at Puthan Kunnu. The seized wood had been shifted to the timber depot of the Forest Department at Kuppady, Revenue Department sources said.

The trees, axed in November last year, were cut into 192 pieces and kept on the private land, sources said.

A case has been booked in connection with the incident.

Rosewood felling

Meanwhile, the police have registered cases against timber traders who had procured rosewood trees from 12 tribal people in Vazhavatta area in Muttil South Village limits. They have been booked under various sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. They had procured the trees at low prices by misleading the tribespeople, the police said.

According to the Forest Department, the lobby had felled 202 cubic metres of huge rosewood trees at 42 sites in Muttil South village at low prices by misinterpreting a government order.

The police have also registered cases against 68 persons, including 12 tribal people, in connection with the incident.