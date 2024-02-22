Revenue department reclaims 3 acres of govt. land in Suryanelly

February 22, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - IDUKKI

A team led by Idukki Sub-Collector Arun S. Nair and Udumbanchola Land Revenue tahsildar Seema Joseph on Thursday reclaimed 3 acres of government land and a resort at the Suryanelly, near Chinnakkanal, in Idukki that was allegedly encroached upon by Vellookkunnel family.

According to revenue department officials, Vellookkunnel Jiji Scaria and his wife Anitha Giji encroached on government land and arranged forged title deeds. Earlier, the revenue department cancelled the title deed. Later, the owners approached the High Court, which rejected the plea on January 18 and directed the handover of the land to the government within one month.

According to revenue department sources, a special team reclaimed the land, including a resort named Eagle Nest and five buildings.

According to revenue department sources, the special task force to oversee the removal of encroachments in Munnar and other parts of the Idukki district will continue the eviction drive in the coming days.

Earlier, the team identified 226 active encroachments on government land in eight villages of Munnar in Idukki.