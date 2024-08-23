Revenue department issues stop memo against construction activities in Chokramudi hills

The Revenue department on Friday issued a stop memo to halt construction activities in Chokramudi hills, near Munnar, in Idukki. Large-scale construction in the “landslide-prone” hills has been posing a threat to people living in downstream areas in Bison Valley panchayat.

Devikulam Subcollector V.M. Jayakrishnan inspected the Chokramudi hills on Friday. “A stop memo was issued for all construction activities in the area. A pond and a portion of road were also constructed in the area. A detailed verification of title deeds in the area will be done,” said the Sub collector.

The pristine hills are also home to the Nilgiri Tahrs and Neelakurinji (Strobilanthes Kunthiana). During the inspection, Mr. Jayakrishnan says, the Revenue department team noticed the presence of Nilgiri Tahrs and Neelakurinji. “Small streams are also found in the construction area,” said the official.

However, Shabu V.K., a resident in Bison Valley, says the construction of a road and a check-dam is ongoing in the hills. “Devikulam tahsildar issued two home construction permits in the red zone area. Bison Valley panchayat is located in the downstream area of the Chokramudi hills. Two tribal colonies also reside there,” says Mr. Shabu.

Mr. Shabu says large-scale mining is being carried out under the garb of house construction. “Heavy rain has damaged a portion of the check-dam. This can cause flooding in downstream areas. Nearly 2,000 families live in Bison Valley panchayat. The illegal constructions pose serious landslip threat,” he adds.

Local residents say a major landslip hit the Gap Road stretch on June 17, 2020 and nearly 200 m of the stretch was swept away. More than 13 acres of cardamom plantation in Bison Valley panchayat was damaged. “We fear excess rain in the Chokramudi hills can trigger a similar landslip. We have submitted complaints to the Idukki District Collector and the Chief Minister demanding immediate action against the illegal constructions,” says Mr. Shabu.

V. Sunil Kumar, Idukki district geologist, says the Chokramudi hills, including the Gap Road stretch, fall in the landslide-prone area category.

“As per a map prepared by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) on the hazard susceptibility, the Chokramudi region falls in the landslide-prone area. The area is also the red zone on the map,” says Mr. Sunil Kumar.

Conserving Neelakurinji

Jomy Augustine, Professor of Botany at Mahatma Gandhi University and an expert on Neelakurinji, says that outside Eravikulam National Park, Neelakurinji blooms in a large area in the Chokramudi hills. “The next flowering season is expected in 2026. The area must be protected.” says Mr. Augustine.

Environmentalist M.N. Jayachandran says, “Chokramudi and Munnar Gap Road should be handed over to the Forest department for better conservation. Chokramudi was included in the Cardamom Hills Reserve (CHR) category.“

A retired Forest department official says there are “nearly 25 Nilgiri tahrs in the Chokramudi area, “ the official said.

According to sources, unscientific road widening works had resulted in a series of landslips on the Gap Road stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway. “Mining and tree-felling activities have continued in Chokramudi hills, which is located around 200 m from an area on the Gap Road stretch where a landslip occurred recently,” said the source.