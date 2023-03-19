HamberMenu
Revenue department evicts 14 acres of government land

Both High Court and the Supreme Court ordered for eviction of the land that was originally allotted for a tribal rehabilitation project

March 19, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A team led by Udumbanchola Land Revenue (LR) Tehsildar Seema Joseph successfully evicted nearly 14 acres of government land that was encroached at the 301 colony near Sinkukandam in Chinnakkanal here on Sunday.

The land was originally allotted to a tribal rehabilitation project but was encroached upon by Sinkukandam residents Koonamakkal Mathai and Palraj. Mathai encroached on 8.9 acres of land and Palraj on 4.9 acres. After the death of Mathai and Palraj, the lands were under the possession of Mathai’s wife Elsi and Palraj’s son Jayapal.

In 2021, Revenue department issued an eviction notice to the encroachers who in turn approached the High Court. The court directed the eviction of the encroachment. The land owners then approached the Supreme Court that also issued directions to rid the land of the encroachment.

Based on this, the Revenue department recently issued an eviction notice to the land owners, who were asked to evict the land within two days. But they refused. Following this, the members of the Land Protection Force and police on Sunday destroyed the cardamom plantation inside the evicted land and fixed the government land board on the encroached land.

Idukki District Collector Sheeba George said steps would be taken to distribute the evicted land to landless tribal families.

