Revenue Depart fest to conclude on May 1
Kozhikode
A.K. Saseendran, Minister for Forests, will inaugurate the valedictory session of the Revenue Department fest at the civil station here on May 1. Ahammed Devarkovil, Minister for Ports and Museums, will be the chief guest. The prizes of the winners will also be given away on the occasion. Mayor Beena Philip will chair the event, a press release said.
