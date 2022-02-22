Revenue Day to be observed on Feb 24

Awards for outstanding performance

Revenue Day will be observed this year on February 24, with the best employees in the Land Revenue, Survey and Disaster Management departments to be honoured with awards.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Revenue day at the Ayyankali Hall here.

The awards in the Land Revenue department will be given to three village officers in each district and three tahsildars, three LR tahsildars, and three RDO/Sub Collectors, three Deputy Collectors, and three District Collectors at the State level.

One village office in each district and one taluk office, revenue divisional office, and district collectorate at the State level will also be presented awards for outstanding performance.

In the Survey department, the best deputy director, assistant director, and survey superintendent will be given State-level awards apart from the three best performing head surveyor, head draftsman, surveyor, and draftsman.

In the Disaster Management department, awards will be given to the best hazard analyst at the district level and at the State Emergency Operations Centre as well as sectoral specialist and disaster management plan coordinator.