Revenue certificate for courses: talks to be held with Higher Education Minister

March 01, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A decision on submitting revenue certificate only after becoming eligible to gain admission to various courses will be taken after consultations with the Minister for Higher Education, said Minister for Revenue K. Rajan in the Assembly here on Wednesday.

As revenue certificates are required to be submitted at the time of applying for courses, revenue offices experience crowding at such times, not to mention the troubles faced by students, said K.K. Ramachandran, MLA, on behalf of K. Babu, Nenmara MLA.

Asked during the Question Hour if any steps would be taken in this regard, the Minister said the government had to take a decision on whether certificates should be submitted at the time of applying for entrance examinations or it was enough to submit these after securing admission. The Cabinet had discussed the matter earlier and decided to give revenue certificate exemption for seven services, he said.

Once digitisation of the Revenue department was completed, problems related to revenue certificates could be minimised, Mr. Rajan added.

Revenue certificates are required to receive various benefits in professional courses, including in medical and engineering courses.

