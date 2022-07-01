Revenue Assembly review meet for Kollam held

As part of Vision and Mission 2021-2026

As part of Vision and Mission 2021-2026, the district-level review meeting of the Revenue Assembly chaired by the Revenue Minister was held in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. In the presence of Kollam MLAs, Kollam District Collector Afsana Parveen presented the topic.

Progress of the smart village office project, title deed disbursal, title deed-related issues in tribal areas, ensuring computers and allied equipment in various revenue offices, including village offices, and issues related to digital survey and providing necessary training to revenue employees were were discussed.

Of the 76 complaints raised by the MLAs, 58 were settled and follow-up action will be taken in 18 cases. While a total of 58 smart village offices have been sanctioned in Kollam district, 23 were completed and the construction of 35 are progressing. Last year, 1,169 title deeds have been issued. While 58 were distributed as part of the government’s 100-day programme, steps will be taken to distribute more than 4,000 title deeds. A total of 15,003 applications have been received from various taluks for land conversion. While 7,222 applications were settled, proceedings on online applications are progressing, according to district authorities.

The number of computers, printers and scanners were taken as part of implementing paperless e-office system in village offices. The meeting also evaluated the representation of the members in Village Janakeeya Samiti. The blueprint for the implementation of e-literacy project in the district was presented at the meeting.

The digital survey project using modern technology will be implemented in 12 villages in the district in the first phase. In the second phase, it will be extended to 18 more villages. The network towers needed for the same have been installed at Neendakara and Kulathupuzha. The process of uploading the information required for the field survey to the Ente Bhoomi portal and steps for setting up the camp office are also in progress.

The District Collector also proposed to start a training centre in Kollam. Revenue Principal Secretary, Land Revenue Commissioner, Survey Director, Additional District Magistrate, Subcollector, RDO Punalur and other officials were among those present.