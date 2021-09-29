‘Revenue Assemblies’ to be held every year

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

MLAs can access information on their constituencies on the ‘Revenue Dashboard’

‘Revenue Assemblies,’ where MLAs get an opportunity to discuss and highlight important Revenue Department-related matters, will be held every year, Revenue Minister K. Rajan said on Wednesday.

The Minister was addressing a function where Speaker M. B. Rajesh launched the ‘Revenue Dashboard’ where legislators can access Revenue Department-related information on their constituencies at the click of a mouse.

As part of the efforts to turn services offered by the department’'smart,’ the department had organised the first of the district-level ‘Revenue Assemblies’ at the Institute of Land and Disaster Management (ILDM) in Thiruvananthapuram earlier this year.

Suggestions and recommendations made by the MLAs in these sessions have been compiled and carried on the Revenue Dashboard.

By logging into the dashboard using User IDs and passwords, the MLAs or their representatives can track the status and progress of schemes, files, applications, land acquisition programmes, and recommendations pertaining to individual constituencies.

“'The dashboard serves to guarantee accountability and transparency in the department. Department officials will be more careful when handling issues and it also reduces opportunities for corruption,” the Speaker Mr. Rajesh, said inaugurating the IT-based platform.

Monitoring mechanism

At the district level, committees headed by Deputy Collectors (Revenue Recovery) have been formed to monitor the progress of works. The State-level monitoring mechanism set up at the Land Revenue Commissionerate is supervised by the Joint Commissioner, Land Revenue, and headed by the Assistant Commissioner.

The introduction of the Revenue Dashboard is aimed at reducing red tape in department-related matters, K. Biju, Commissioner of Land Revenue, said. It is based on the saying that ‘what gets monitored gets done,’ he said.

Government Chief Whip N. Jayaraj, Joint Commissioner (Land Revenue) Jerome George and Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Navjot Khosa were present.