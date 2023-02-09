Revenue arrears stood at ₹21,797.86 crore as on March 31, 2021, says CAG report

February 09, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Amid the row over the tax hike proposals in the State Budget, a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) tabled in the State Assembly on Thursday revealed that revenue that went uncollected by the State government till March 31, 2021, stood at ₹21,797.86 crore.

Of this, ₹7,100.32 crore had been outstanding for more than five years, the ‘Combined compliance report of the CAG on revenue sector for the period 2019-21’ said. It sought urgent government intervention to clear the arrears of revenue and the creation of a database of arrears for effective monitoring and follow-up for their recovery.

The report observed that the total arrears of ₹ 21,797.86 crore accounted for 22.33% of the total revenue of the State. Further, 12 departments accounted for the arrears of ₹7,100.32 crore pending for more than five years, which included that of the Excise department dating back to 1952.

Of the total amount, ₹6143.28 crore worth of arrears were under stay orders.

Principal Accountant General (Audit II) Biju Jacob explained that the report was prepared using information given by the government departments.

The report noted that ₹6,422.49 crore, or 29.46%, was pending from the government sector/local bodies. Arrears on tax on sales and trade accounted for a whopping ₹13,380.43 crore, of which ₹ 12,924.31 crore was pending in the State GST department.

Major defaulters

Other major sources of arrears are tax on vehicles (₹2,616.9 crore), electricity duty (₹2,919.11 crore) and stamps and registration fees (₹828.57 crore).

The CAG report noted that the government departments furnish the data on arrears ‘‘only at the instance of Audit.’‘ ‘‘Absence of prompt reporting of arrears to Revenue department and pursuance by the departments concerned for realising the arrears are the main reasons for the huge pendency of arrears. The situation calls for putting in place an effective system for monitoring and realisation of arrears,’‘ the report said.