Revenue arrears stood at ₹21,797.86 crore as on March 31, 2021, says CAG report

February 09, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

State Government should create database on arrears of revenue for monitoring and recovery, says report

The Hindu Bureau

Amid the row over the tax hike proposals in the State Budget, a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) tabled in the State Assembly on Thursday revealed that revenue that went uncollected by the State government till March 31, 2021, stood at ₹21,797.86 crore.

Of this, ₹7,100.32 crore had been outstanding for more than five years, the ‘Combined compliance report of the CAG on revenue sector for the period 2019-21’ said. It sought urgent government intervention to clear the arrears of revenue and the creation of a database of arrears for effective monitoring and follow-up for their recovery.

The report observed that the total arrears of ₹ 21,797.86 crore accounted for 22.33% of the total revenue of the State. Further, 12 departments accounted for the arrears of ₹7,100.32 crore pending for more than five years, which included that of the Excise department dating back to 1952.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Of the total amount, ₹6143.28 crore worth of arrears were under stay orders.

Principal Accountant General (Audit II) Biju Jacob explained that the report was prepared using information given by the government departments.

The report noted that ₹6,422.49 crore, or 29.46%, was pending from the government sector/local bodies. Arrears on tax on sales and trade accounted for a whopping ₹13,380.43 crore, of which ₹ 12,924.31 crore was pending in the State GST department.

Major defaulters

Other major sources of arrears are tax on vehicles (₹2,616.9 crore), electricity duty (₹2,919.11 crore) and stamps and registration fees (₹828.57 crore).

The CAG report noted that the government departments furnish the data on arrears ‘‘only at the instance of Audit.’‘ ‘‘Absence of prompt reporting of arrears to Revenue department and pursuance by the departments concerned for realising the arrears are the main reasons for the huge pendency of arrears. The situation calls for putting in place an effective system for monitoring and realisation of arrears,’‘ the report said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US