ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue arrears of Kerala government pegged at ₹27,902.45 crore

Published - October 15, 2024 03:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

This amount pertains to 16 cases of revenue remaining uncollected by 15 government departments

The Hindu Bureau

The revenue arrears of the Kerala government, as on March 31, 2023, stood at ₹27,902.45 crore, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has noted in the latest audit report on State finances tabled in the Kerala Legislative Assembly on Tuesday (October 15, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

This amount pertained to 16 cases of revenue remaining uncollected by 15 government departments, with State Goods and Services Tax department alone accounting for ₹13,559.58 crore. Of the total arrears of ₹27,902.45 crore, ₹1,204.79 crore represents arrears older than five years.

Kerala’s tax revenues up in 2022-23 over previous fiscal, says CAG audit report on State finances

This is not the first time that the CAG has flagged this issue. To compare, the revenue arrears as on March 31, 2022 had stood at ₹28,258.39 crore, and ₹21,797.86 crore till March 31, 2021, indicating that the State government has not had much success in recovering the arrears.

As per the latest report, the arrears on taxes and duties on electricity stood at ₹3,800.92 crore, arrears in interest receipts of the Finance department at ₹6,855.62 crore, and the arrears of the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) at ₹1109.91 crore. Other departments include Police (₹454.35 crore), Excise (₹285.26 crore), State Audit Department (₹105.49 crore), Registration (₹719.95 crore), Mining and geology (₹198.96 crore, and Forest (₹398.03 crore).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US