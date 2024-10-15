GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Revenue arrears of Kerala government pegged at ₹27,902.45 crore

This amount pertains to 16 cases of revenue remaining uncollected by 15 government departments

Published - October 15, 2024 03:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The revenue arrears of the Kerala government, as on March 31, 2023, stood at ₹27,902.45 crore, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has noted in the latest audit report on State finances tabled in the Kerala Legislative Assembly on Tuesday (October 15, 2024).

This amount pertained to 16 cases of revenue remaining uncollected by 15 government departments, with State Goods and Services Tax department alone accounting for ₹13,559.58 crore. Of the total arrears of ₹27,902.45 crore, ₹1,204.79 crore represents arrears older than five years.

Kerala’s tax revenues up in 2022-23 over previous fiscal, says CAG audit report on State finances

This is not the first time that the CAG has flagged this issue. To compare, the revenue arrears as on March 31, 2022 had stood at ₹28,258.39 crore, and ₹21,797.86 crore till March 31, 2021, indicating that the State government has not had much success in recovering the arrears.

As per the latest report, the arrears on taxes and duties on electricity stood at ₹3,800.92 crore, arrears in interest receipts of the Finance department at ₹6,855.62 crore, and the arrears of the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) at ₹1109.91 crore. Other departments include Police (₹454.35 crore), Excise (₹285.26 crore), State Audit Department (₹105.49 crore), Registration (₹719.95 crore), Mining and geology (₹198.96 crore, and Forest (₹398.03 crore).

Published - October 15, 2024 03:27 pm IST

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.