Revenue adalats to clear pending files

Thiruvananthapuram

13 August 2021 22:03 IST

The Revenue Department is gearing up to organise a series of adalats to dispose of long pending files.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan told a press conference here on Friday that the adalats were being planned at different levels beginning from the Secretariat followed by district, taluk and village offices. “The objective is to clear files pending due to technical and legal issues,” he said.

The Revenue Minister and Additional Chief Secretary would participate in the adalat to be held at the Secretariat in September. The Minister and senior officials would attend the district-level adalats. The village level adalats would be completed by December, Mr. Rajan said.

He said the District Revenue Assembly, a mechanism set up to settle issues related to the Revenue department, had completed one round of meetings. The assembly comprising the Minister, local legislator, and officials from the district administration, would meet once every year and seek to find timely solutions to the issues.

Mr. Rajan said directions had been issued to expedite the distribution of title deeds under the Land for All scheme of the Revenue Department. He added that more than 12,000 title deeds were expected to be distributed under the 100 day action plan of the government. The functioning of land tribunals and taluk land boards would be streamlined.

The Minister said the relief portal would be modified to enable victims of natural disasters to upload pictures of damaged houses and property.