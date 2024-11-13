ADVERTISEMENT

‘Revathi Pattathanam’ held at Tali temple in Kozhikode

Updated - November 13, 2024 11:36 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A procession being undertaken at the Tali Mahadeva Temple in Kozhikode on November 13 as part of Revathi Pattathanam, the annual gathering of Vedic scholars that has a history of centuries. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, inaugurated ‘Revathi Pattathanam’ at the Tali Mahadeva Temple in Kozhikode on Wednesday (November 13).

ADVERTISEMENT

The annual event is organised by the Tali Devaswom in memory of the gathering of Vedic scholars held under the aegis of the Zamorins of Kozhikode for centuries. This is the first time the event is being held since Kozhikode attained the UNESCO City of Literature tag. The annual Pattathanam had played a major role in earning the tag for the city.

The festivities began at 7 a.m. with the head of the Zamorin family presenting a bag of coins to a scholar. This was followed by a procession to Guruvayurappan Hall at Zamorin’s Higher Secondary School near the temple.

Discussions on various Vedic subjects were held, including a session on ‘Vakayartham’ led by Prof. E. Rajan and another on ‘Aksharaslokam.’ The event also featured a talk on the ‘Concept of Dakshinamoorthi’ by Sudev Krishna Sharma.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Manorama Thampuratti Award was presented to poet and lyricist R.K. Damodaran during the inaugural ceremony. Special rituals based on the three Vedas were conducted at the temple as part of the festivities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US