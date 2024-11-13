 />
‘Revathi Pattathanam’ held at Tali temple in Kozhikode

Updated - November 13, 2024 11:36 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
A procession being undertaken at the Tali Mahadeva Temple in Kozhikode on November 13 as part of Revathi Pattathanam, the annual gathering of Vedic scholars that has a history of centuries.

A procession being undertaken at the Tali Mahadeva Temple in Kozhikode on November 13 as part of Revathi Pattathanam, the annual gathering of Vedic scholars that has a history of centuries. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, inaugurated ‘Revathi Pattathanam’ at the Tali Mahadeva Temple in Kozhikode on Wednesday (November 13).

The annual event is organised by the Tali Devaswom in memory of the gathering of Vedic scholars held under the aegis of the Zamorins of Kozhikode for centuries. This is the first time the event is being held since Kozhikode attained the UNESCO City of Literature tag. The annual Pattathanam had played a major role in earning the tag for the city.

The festivities began at 7 a.m. with the head of the Zamorin family presenting a bag of coins to a scholar. This was followed by a procession to Guruvayurappan Hall at Zamorin’s Higher Secondary School near the temple.

Discussions on various Vedic subjects were held, including a session on ‘Vakayartham’ led by Prof. E. Rajan and another on ‘Aksharaslokam.’ The event also featured a talk on the ‘Concept of Dakshinamoorthi’ by Sudev Krishna Sharma.

The Manorama Thampuratti Award was presented to poet and lyricist R.K. Damodaran during the inaugural ceremony. Special rituals based on the three Vedas were conducted at the temple as part of the festivities.

Published - November 13, 2024 11:35 pm IST

