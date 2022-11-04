Revathi Pattathanam at Tali temple tomorrow

November 04, 2022

The annual scholarly meet will also felicitate the winners of various excellence awards

Revathi Pattathanam, the annual conclave of Sanskrit scholars, will be held at Tali temple in Kozhikode on November 6. A panel of four scholars will lead this year’s discourses. The winners of various excellence awards instituted as part of the annual ritual will also be felicitated on the occasion. Zamorin K.C. Unnianujan Raja will chair the event. Noted academic Prakash Khandge from Mumbai university will deliver the keynote address.



