Revathi Pattathanam, the annual conclave of Sanskrit scholars, will be held at Tali temple in Kozhikode on November 6. A panel of four scholars will lead this year’s discourses. The winners of various excellence awards instituted as part of the annual ritual will also be felicitated on the occasion. Zamorin K.C. Unnianujan Raja will chair the event. Noted academic Prakash Khandge from Mumbai university will deliver the keynote address.
Revathi Pattathanam at Tali temple tomorrow
The annual scholarly meet will also felicitate the winners of various excellence awards
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.