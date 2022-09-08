Revamp of Kochi metro’s data analytics platform on the cards

Accuracy of predictive data on travelling pattern to be improved

John L. Paul KOCHI
September 08, 2022 01:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Installation of AI cameras embedded with chips has been proposed at Kochi metro stations to process commuter data more accurately.  File photo

ADVERTISEMENT

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has recommended a few improvements in the data analytics platform that was readied with the help of Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology (RSET) in order to analyse travelling pattern in the Kochi metro.

The metro agency had inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with RSET in 2016 to collate and analyse commuter data based on ticket/travel card-related feeds collected from automatic fare collection (AFC) gates and CCTVs at metro stations. “This considerably helped arrive at commuting patterns in each direction to assess the number of passengers per hour per direction of traffic [PPHPDT] and the proceeds from ticketing. Face recognition helped ready an estimate as to how many men, women and children/students commuted in the metro,” said Father Jaison Paul Mulerikkal, vice principal and professor at RSET.

The emphasis on Artificial Intelligence (AI) helped predict commuting trends in the system of mass rapid transport theoretically by up to 93% accuracy. Efforts are on to further improve the accuracy rate of predictive data. Apart from metro officials, Metroman E. Sreedharan was among those who were keen to know the projections on commuter traffic, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The tie-up between KMRL and RSET got a boost with the Department of Science and Technology approving ₹25 lakh for the initiative. Efforts are under way to take the project ahead by processing commuter data in the respective stations. Efforts will also be made to install AI cameras embedded with chips to aid the entire process. Furthermore, IOT-based sensors could be deployed to assess the structural safety of metro pillars, it is learnt. It will even help forewarn problems like the foundation of a pillar at Pathadipalam sinking, which caused misalignment of the metro track in the area.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Metro sources said a revamp of data collection and analysis process was on, and brainstorming is on about the possibility of extending it to the Water Metro project which will be commissioned later this year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
public transport

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app